Poco M4 Pro 5G to Arrive With 33W Fast Charging and 6nm SoC



Poco is gearing up to take the wraps off the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone on November 9. This will be a global announcement of the smartphone. Now, there are speculations that the device could be a rebranded variant of the standard Redmi Note 11 that was unveiled in China recently. Ahead of the announcement of this device, the company has started teasing new features of the Poco M4 Pro 5G, thereby hinting at what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Features

As per a recent tweet by the official Poco Global account on Twitter, the Poco M4 Pro 5G could be launched with support for 33W fast charging capability. Also, it is said that the device will be an affordable offering out there.

Also, the tweet goes to state that the smartphone will make use of a 6nm chipset, but the exact name of the processor remains unknown. However, from the existing rumours and speculations, the processor driving the Poco M4 Pro 5G is believed to be the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Given that the smartphone's launch is nearing, we can expect further details to be revealed in the coming days.

Poco M4 Pro 5G Expected Specs

As rumoured, if the POCO M4 Pro 5G is a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11, then the specifications will be almost the same. Going by the same, let's take a look at the specifications of the Redmi Note 11.

The Redmi Note 11 was launched with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone from Poco uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC teamed up with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It has been launched in four storage configurations such as 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB options.

The smartphone in question runs Android 11 topped with MIUI 12.5 custom skin. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone along with support for 33W fast charging.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11 features a dual-camera setup at its back. This camera module could arrive with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary depth sensor for portrait shots. There is a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front. Connectivity features on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0.