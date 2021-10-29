Redmi Note 11 Might Launch in India as Poco Smartphone

The Redmi Note 11 series comprising of Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was launched recently in China. The smartphone series is soon expected to make its way to India. But the vanilla Redmi Note 11 might launch in India as a Poco smartphone, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might launch with the same branding and name.

The model number of the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is 21091116AC, 21091116C, and 21091116UC, respectively. According to the tipster Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1), a new Redmi smartphone with the model number 21091116AI has been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform. The same device has been spotted on the IMEI database as well.

Redmi Note 11 India Launch Could be Near

The model number 21091116AI is the Indian variant for the Redmi Note 11. The device has also been found on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) with the model number 2109111AG, which is the global edition of the smartphone.

As per the EEC listing, this device might be launched as a rebranded Poco smartphone. According to rumours online, the Redmi Note 11 might launch as the Poco M4 Pro 5G is scheduled to be launched on November 9.

Since Redmi phones have launched as Poco devices in India before, the Redmi Note 11 launching as a Poco device won’t be a surprise for many.

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ Found Listed as Well

According to the same tipster, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ model numbers 21091116I and 21091116UI have also been spotted in the BIS platform. This means all of the Redmi Note 11 series devices launched in China could make their way to India pretty soon. The Pro smartphones in the series have amazing specifications, and it would be interesting to look at their prices in India.