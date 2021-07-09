Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Which Is the Best Mid-Range All Rounder

Redmi is popular as Xiaomi’s sub-brand that caters to the affordable smartphone seeking crowd, but, from time to time, even Xiaomi decides to make some changes and launch mid-rangers that can take the fight not only to certain other budget brands but at times even to Redmi’s smartphone portfolio.

In this context, the Mi 11 Lite is one such product that can take the fight to Redmi’s popular Note 10 Pro that was launched a couple of months ago and retails for around Rs 16,000 in contrast to the Rs 21,999. So, which one is the better of the two and provides better value, read on to find out.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Design and Display

In terms of what the design has to offer, the Mi 11 Lite is the product that you should opt for without batting an eye. The device offers a thinner and lighter build than the Redmi Note 10 Pro and comes with a rather attractive back panel. The Redmi Note 10 Pro does have a glass back protected by Gorilla Glass 5, so if you are a bit of a klutz, maybe consider going for the Redmi option. Both devices do offer IP53 certification for dust and splash resistance.

When it comes to the display, the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers a higher refresh rate panel, at 6.67-inches with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support, whilst the Mi 11 Lite comes with a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED panel. In terms of display quality, the Mi 11 Lite is one of the cheapest handsets to offer one billion colours via the Full HD+ panel. There is an HDR10 certification and a refresh rate of 90Hz, which should be more than enough.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Performance and Software

Performance is not that separated, as both the Mi 11 Lite and Note 10 Pro offer the same processor, which is a Snapdragon 732G with up to 128GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Performance is a bit too similar for our liking, as both have the same expansion medium of a MicroSD slot as well but, both of them seem to lose out on 5G. In terms of software, the devices run on MIUI 12 on top of Android 11. Connectivity options include Wi-FI 802.11 a/b/n/ac, GPS and Bluetooth 5.1.

Battery life is a bit of a pickle since, in favour of the lighter build, the Mi 11 Lite opts for a 4250 mAh battery with 33W charging, in contrast to the Redmi Note 10 Pro’s 5020 mAh battery with the same 33W fast charger in the box. Here it is a matter of what appeals to you more, a lighter build or better battery life.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Cameras

The Redmi Note 10 Pro makes use of a 64MP primary sensor that is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two additional sensors for depth and macro, 2MP and 5MP, respectively. The selfie snapper is a 16MP shooter. In comparison, the Mi 11 Lite has a triple-rear camera setup with a primary 64MP sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 5MP macro sensor, with the same 16MP selfie snapper.

When it comes to the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite starts from Rs 21,999 in India, whilst the Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999. The Redmi offering has better value and a bigger battery, whilst the Mi 11 Lite offers a thinner and lighter build coupled with a brighter and better display.

For a value for money consumer, the Redmi Note 10 Pro might be appealing but, for users who prefer form over function, the Mi 11 Lite might be a bit more appealing.