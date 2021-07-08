Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Which Is the Best Budget Offering

Korean smartphone giant Samsung has been on a roll in recent times, from the M-series of devices to the A-series of devices and the upcoming rumoured foldables that might be launched in a month or two.

The latest of these devices is the Samsung Galaxy F22, which has been priced at Rs 12,499 for the base model and is on offer in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi too has an offering that can take the fight to the Samsung Galaxy F22, in the form of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is priced at Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy F22 makes use of a 6.40-inch with a resolution of 720×1600 or HD+. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 makes use of a 6.43 inch with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 or FHD+. Both devices feature AMOLED panels, but there is an odd gain and loss theory here since the Samsung offers 90Hz refresh rate support, whilst the Redmi Note 10 offers a 60Hz panel but with higher resolution, so content consumers might opt for the Redmi over the Samsung.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy F22 features a build that is reminiscent of the latest Samsung devices, at least for the camera module, whilst the rear panel itself is a bit less cheap, something that certain Samsung handsets have suffered with. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 is built with glass on the back with a soft touch feel, which allows for a supremely premium hand feel whilst not feeling overly heavy.

The Samsung Galaxy F22 comes in two colours, Denim Black and Demin Blue, whilst the Redmi Note 10 comes in three different colours, Frost White, Shadow Black and Aqua Green. Both devices have side-mounted fingerprint sensors rather than in-display fingerprint sensors, but, considering the pricing, one ought not to complain too much.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy F22 opts for a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, whilst the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 offers a Snapdragon 678 processor. Its close cousin, the Redmi Note 10s offers a MediaTek G95 but the price variant is a bit high, hence it is not mentioned in the comparison.

To couple this performance, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is sold in two variants, namely 4+64GB and 6+128GB, whilst the Redmi Note 10 too has the same storage variants on offer in terms of pricing for these variants, the Samsung Galaxy F22 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB is priced at Rs 12,499 whilst the Redmi Note 10 with 4GB+64GB of storage is priced at Rs 12,999.

For battery, the Samsung handset comes with a massive 6000 mAh battery that can be charged at up to 25W, with the box featuring a 15W charger. In contrast, the Redmi Note 10 offers a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Both devices run on Android 11, with the former booting OneUI and the latter booting MIUI 12.

Samsung Galaxy F22 vs Redmi Note 10: Optics

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy F22 offers a 48MP primary sensor that is coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two additional cameras, whilst the Redmi Note 10 offers a primary 48MP sensor coupled with a similar setup of an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and two further sensors. Towards the front, both devices make use of a 13MP selfie snapper.

Both devices are compelling devices and, going from the spec sheet, not a lot is different. In the end, if one is told to choose, they might have to opt between better build and certain prominent features over software support and Samsung’s brand value, and, if you do prefer Samsung and its products, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is a half-decent product, if not straight-up decent.