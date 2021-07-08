OnePlus Nord Ambassador Program Brings Tons of Perks for Fans

OnePlus has been undergoing a lot of changes and product portfolio related issues, but the company is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is scheduled to launch on July 22, approximately a year post the launch of the original Nord. It seems however that the company is now doing something for its fans who are interested in the Nord lineup.

On Thursday, the company announced the OnePlus Ambassador Program for Nord fans. As part of the program, the OnePlus Nord team would be sharing information in regards to the upcoming products from the company, including Nord devices.

The OnePlus Nord Ambassador Program will also allow for fans exclusive privileges complete with access to Nord devices. Additionally, the fans that will be selected under the Nord Ambassador program will be getting a new Nord device free of cost, whenever the company decides to launch a new device.

What Does the Nord Ambassador Program Include?

That is not all, however, since the selected fans will also get launch invites for each and every event and get shoutouts via the Nord social media handles. Fans will also get exclusive content and be invited to events that will be organized by the company.

A community post from OnePlus states that along with the launch of the Nord 2 5G, throughout the year the company will be sharing a lot more info with the fans addressed as you guys in relation to upcoming cool stuff from the Nord team, exclusive content, fun events you can participate in, and a rolling ambassador program that gives the select few exclusive privileges and access to Nord devices and swag!

Some of the perks for Nord ambassadors would be a new Nord device for free, every time the company will launch a new phone. Free swag with every launch, shoutouts through Nord social media, and a lot more, adds the announcement.

Interestingly, this is the first edition of the OnePlus Nord Ambassador Program, but, the company is yet to share as to how one can apply to become a part of the program, with the company stating that it would be sharing more and more details regarding the application process in the next few days.