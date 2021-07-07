OnePlus Nord 2 5G to Launch in India, Amazon Confirms

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has finally been confirmed by the smartphone manufacturer, with the brand also revealing that the smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 AI processor. Do note that the exact launch date has not been revealed, with past reports hinting a launch date set for July 24.

In case you missed it, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G will debut as the successor to the original Nord that was launched in July of 2020. The upcoming device is rumoured to feature significant upgrades over its predecessor that has been subject to great hype and good sales.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will also be the first smartphone within the brand’s portfolio to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity chipset. Both OnePlus and MediaTek have decided to call the processor the Dimensity 1200-AI so as to distinguish it from the standard Dimensity 1200.

What Do We Know About the OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The SoC will feature AI-based features for the upcoming Nord 2 5G that will include the likes of AI-assisted photography to ensure better imaging, display enhancements, as well as better response times for faster and smoother gaming.

Interestingly, with the Dimensity 1200-AI, the smartphone’s camera will now be able to recognize around 22 different photography scenes and, when needed, automatically adjusts the colour tones and contrasts to ensure maximum quality in low-light environments.

Towards the display front, the AI enhancements include the likes of dynamic control for screen brightness dependent on lighting conditions, AI Resolution Boost that can enhance video resolution to HD for social media apps, as well as AI Color Boost technology that can automatically convert the standard dynamic range or SDR to HDR.

The flagship-grade Dimensity 1200-AI will also allow for a superior gaming experience by the provision of higher refresh rates, reduced or lower latency and better heat management and power consumption.

Dr JC Hsu, the Corporate VP and GM of Mediatek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, added that the Dimensity 1200-AI is the first example of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture initiative, optimizing the powerful Dimensity 1200 5G chipset to deliver a customized experience for OnePlus users.

According to the new leaked renders, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G might make use of the same design as the original Nord but include a 6.43-inch punch-hole display complete with the famous alert slider. The back panel, however, will supposedly resemble the OnePlus 9 Series of devices.