BSNL Announces PV197 Prepaid Plan and Withdraws Two Old Ones

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) recently launched a new prepaid plan and withdrew two old ones. The state-run telco also announced a full-talk time offer with the Rs 60 top-up plan. The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of BSNL Chennai.

With effect to April 3, 2021, BSNL users will be able to subscribe to a new prepaid plan called PV197. However, the telco has removed two of its plans at the same time – STV-1098 and STV-998.

Take a look at what the new prepaid plan brings for the users.

BSNL PV197 Prepaid Plan

BSNL announced the PV197 prepaid plan on April 3, 2021. The plan offers users truly unlimited voice calling, 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription to Zing. BSNL has said that the freebies on this plan are for 18 days, but the total validity of the plan is 180 days.

At the same time, BSNL has removed STV-1098 and STV-998 from its offerings. The STV-1098 offered users unlimited data without any fair usage policy (FUP) limit, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 84 days. There was also the benefit of changing caller tunes unlimited times.

The STV-998 offered users 2GB daily FUP data with speeds reduced to 80 Kbps after reaching the data limit, along with free Lokdhun content and ringtone change service for two months. The plan carried a validity of 240 days. Notably, there was no voice calling or SMS benefit included with this plan.

BSNL is also offering a full-talk time to users when they top-up with the Rs 60 voucher. The offer came into effect on April 4, 2021, and will only be live for 9 days, i.e., it will expire on April 12, 2021. Users can check out the new offer and the PV197 prepaid plan at the official website of BSNL.

Also, BSNL recently removed multiple of its Bharat Fiber plans across India.