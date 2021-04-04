BSNL Bharat Fibre Discontinues Multiple Broadband Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has its own arm of fiber internet services called ‘Bharat Fibre’. The broadband internet service provider (ISP) has discontinued several fiber plans starting today.

BSNL started by offering four fiber plans on October 1, 2020. The four plans that launched initially were – Fibre Basic, Fibre Value, Fibre Premium, and Fibre Ultra. During the period, multiple new plans were added and several were removed from the offerings.

Starting today, BSNL Bharat Fibre users can only choose between two broadband plans – Fibre Basic Plus and Fibre Premium Plus.

The Fibre Basic Plus plan costs Rs 599 per month (exclusive of taxes) and the Fibre Premium Plus plan costs Rs 1,277 per month (exclusive of taxes). Let’s take a detailed look at the plans on offer.

BSNL Fibre Basic Plus Broadband Plan

The BSNL Fibre Basic Plus broadband plan costs Rs 599 per month (exclusive of taxes). Users get up to 60 Mbps downloading/uploading speeds and 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with this plan. After consuming the fair usage policy (FUP) data, users can continue browsing at 2 Mbps speeds. This plan further provides users with unlimited voice calling.

BSNL Fibre Premium Plus Broadband Plan

The BSNL Fibre Premium Plus broadband plan costs Rs 1,277 per month (exclusive of taxes). Users get up to 200 Mbps downloading/uploading speeds and 3.3TB or 3,300GB data with this plan. Post consuming the FUP data, the speed for the user drops to 15 Mbps.

These are the two plans that are currently on offer for BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband users. One of the removed plans, the ‘Fibre basic’ used to cost only Rs 449 per month. It made an excellent case for an entry-level fiber broadband plan and offered users 30 Mbps downloading/uploading speeds with 3.3TB or 3,300GB data.

The plans were initially slated to be discontinued on December 29, however, BSNL extended their availability to April 4, 2021, due to good demand. Many expected the BSNL Bharat Fibre plans to be regularised instead of discontinued today as they were in direct competition with the entry-level plans offered by Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber.

However, for some reason, BSNL has decided to scrap the plans and now will only offer two plans for the time being. The telco has not confirmed when or whether any new plans will be added to the offerings.

But going with growing fiber broadband connectivity demand in India, we expect that BSNL will again come up with some amazing fiber broadband plans very soon.