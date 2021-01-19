Prepaid Plans From Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Vi and Jio With Maximum FUP Data Listed

Telecom operators in India including Jio, Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and Vodafone Idea (Vi) offer a ton of prepaid plans. Today we will focus on the unlimited data, voice calling, and SMS benefits plans which bring the most amount of daily or fair usage policy (FUP) data. It is worth mentioning that there are prepaid data-only vouchers which provide more daily data to the users. Still, as mentioned above, we will focus on the ones which provide not only data but also unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits.

Jio Rs 999 Plan

This plan from Reliance Jio provides 3GB daily data to the users. It has a validity of 84 days which means the users get a total of 252GB data with this plan. Adding to this, there is unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMS/day, and a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps offered to the users.

Airtel Rs 558 Plan

The Rs 558 Airtel plan offers users 3GB daily data as well, and it is cheaper than Jio’s plan because it comes with a validity of 56 days only. This means the total amount of data that users get with this plan is 168GB. Users also get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day benefit, and Airtel Thanks benefits such as a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium, a Shaw Academy subscription for 1 year, and more.

Vodafone Idea Rs 699 Plan

This Rs 699 plan from Vi comes with a validity of 84 days and offers users 4GB daily data. This means the users get a total of 336GB data with the plan. There is also unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit included in this plan along with an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV. This plan also gets the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer which means the users can utilise all their leftover data from the week at the weekend.

BSNL Rs 247 Plan

The Rs 247 BSNL plan comes with a validity of 30 days and offers users 3GB daily data. This means that the users get a total of 90GB data with this plan, and they also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefits. There is an OTT benefit of Eros Now included with the plan along with BSNL Tunes benefits.

These are the four plans from each telco which offer the maximum data, voice calling, and SMS benefits. Which one of them would you subscribe to and why? Leave your answer in the comments section below.