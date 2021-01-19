Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch and 50-inch TV Launched in India, Specifications and Price

Kodak has just unveiled two new Smart TVs for the Indian market. The two TVs are 42FHD7XPRO (42-inch in size) and 50UHD7XPRO (50-inch in size). The 42-inch 7XPRO Smart TV supports full-HD resolution videos while the 50-inch 7XPRO Smart TV supports 4K resolution videos. There are a few similarities between both the Kodak 7XPRO Smart TVs such as both are powered by the 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor coupled with Mali-450MP3 and more. Keep reading ahead to find out more details about the specifications and price of both the Smart TVs.

Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch and 50-inch Smart TVs Specifications

The Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch TV comes with support for full-HD (1920×1080) resolution and can go up to a maximum brightness of 500-nits. It further supports 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor which is paired with Mali-40MP3. The Smart TV comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay. The Smart TV measures 954x595x220mm and pre-loaded apps such as Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, MX player, Zee5, YouTube, and many more. The speakers of the TV can produce a total output of 30W.

The Kodak 7XPRO 50-inch TV comes with support for 4K (3841×2160) resolution and can also touch a maximum brightness of up to 500-nits with 60Hz refresh rate for a smoother viewing experience. The Smart TV is powered by the same 1.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor paired with Mali-40MP3. However, there is 2GB of RAM in this model to facilitate faster loading of applications and 8GB of internal storage. This Smart TV also supports connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, and AirPlay. It measures 645x120mm without stand and comes with several pre-loaded applications as mentioned above.

It is worthy to note that both the Smart TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie platform and come with support for Google Assistant. Also, the remotes of both the Smart TVs have hotkeys for platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV. Both Smart TVs also come with multiple USB ports and HDMI ports.

Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch and 50-inch Smart TVs Price

Kodak 7XPRO 42-inch FHD TV has been launched for Rs 19,999, and the 50-inch UHD TV has been launched for Rs 29,999. It will be available for users to purchase exclusively from Flipkart and start selling from the Republic Day Sale due to start on Decemeber 20, 2021.