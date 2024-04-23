Lava Launches Prowatch VN and Prowatch ZN in India



Lava, a major Indian consumer electronics company, has launched two new smartwatches in India. The two new products are named Prowatch ZN and Prowatch VN. The model with ZN suffix is a more premium product. Let’s go through their price and specifications to understand what you are getting.

Lava Prowatch ZN and Lava Prowatch VN Price:

Lava Prowatch ZN will be available in both silicon and metal straps. The silicon strap version is priced at Rs 2599 and the metal strap variant is priced at Rs 2999.









The Lava Prowatch VN is priced at Rs 1999 and it is available with a silicon strap only. Both smartwatches will be available from April 26, 2024 on Amazon and Lava website as well as retail network.

Lava Prowatch ZN Specifications:

Lava Prowatch ZN has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, with support for 466x466 pixels. It supports 60Hz refresh rate and 600nits of peak brightness.

It comes with a scroll button, 150 watch faces, 110+ watch faces, IP68 rating, SPO2 rating, sleep tracking, and more. It has 8 days of battery life with a 350mAh battery. With Bluetooth calling, the life reduces to 3 days. It takes up to 1 hour for full charge.

Lava Prowatch VN Specifications:

Lava Prowatch VN comes with a 1.96-inch display with support for 500 maximum brightness. It has a TFT panel with 320x386 resolution support.

The device can support 115+ sports modes and has IP67 certification. On top of that, there’s support for sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring and more.

It has a 230mAh battery and can last up to 7 days on normal usage. With Bluetooth calling enabled, the battery life reduces to 2 days. It takes up to 2 hours for full charge.