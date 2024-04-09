Lava Prowatch Launching on April 23 in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Lava is launching the Prowatch to likely create an ecosystem of products like the other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and enter the wave of the smartwatch market that has generated hundreds of millions in revenues for companies like Boat and Noise.

Highlights

  • Lava, an Indian consumer electronics maker, popular for making smartphones, is launching 'Prowatch' in India on April 23, 2024.
  • The launch will take place at 11 AM.
  • While the name of the smartwatch is Prowatch, it is unlikely to be an expensive offering.

Follow Us

lava prowatch launching on april 23 india

Lava, an Indian consumer electronics maker, popular for making smartphones, is launching 'Prowatch' in India on April 23, 2024. The launch will take place at 11 AM. While the name of the smartwatch is Prowatch, it is unlikely to be an expensive offering. Lava is launching the Prowatch to likely create an ecosystem of products like the other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and enter the wave of the smartwatch market that has generated hundreds of millions in revenues for companies like Boat and Noise.




Lava has launched multiple new phones so far in 2024, including the Lava O2 and Lava Blaze Curve 5G. This new smartwatch will give something extra for the Indian consumer to look forward to. Lava's focus is not only to sell affordable products in India, but also to make them within the country. We are anticipating that the Lava Prowatch will also be a 'Made-in-India' product from the company.

Read More - Lava Launches O2, a Super Affordable Phone with 8GB of RAM and More

It is worth noting that the Indian market is flooded with affordable smartwatch options. Lava will have to bring something new to the table to pull the user its way. Some online reports suggest that Lava will price its new smartwatch under Rs 4000. With the demand for wearable IoT consumer products rising in India, this new smartwatch from Lava could be a game-changing move for the company. The success of the product will depend on the execution at the end of the day.

Read More - LAVA Blaze Curve 5G Launched in India, Check Price and Specs

Lava is also said to have integrated AI (artificial intelligence) enhancements to its upcoming smartwatch. This will be the first smartwatch from Lava and will create a new category for the company to compete in. At present, Lava sells smartphones, feature phones, tablets, and earbuds. This smartwatch will help the user in completing the ecosystem of products he/she can have access to from Lava.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Vi and BSNL mostly serve as a secondary number for many who have kept either Jio or Airtel as their…

Vi Lost a Million Wireless Users in Feb 2024: TRAI…

Shivraj Roy :

The average speeds of 5G in my home has gone down even more now From 300-400mbps in December To 200mbps…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Faraz :

For some reason n78 band Jio 5G has better network and coverage than B40 4G at many places in Asansol,…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Faraz :

They have got just 2 months to do something.. After elections are over, Gov might put a fine on Vi…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 2075 Crore via Preferential Share…

avinashsuwal :

i am totally agree with you brother ?

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments