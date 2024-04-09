LiveOak Fiber Completes Half of Broadband Deployment in Northwest Florida

To date, LiveOak has invested over USD 145 million in constructing a fiber optic network system to enhance connectivity for residents and businesses throughout the Southeast.

Highlights

  • Over USD 145 million invested to enhance connectivity in the Southeast.
  • Commitment to hiring locally with over 100 employees recruited.
  • Expansion efforts include grants and leveraging existing fiber networks.

LiveOak Fiber Completes Half of Broadband Deployment in Northwest Florida
LiveOak Fiber, a regional broadband provider in the US, has announced that its Northwest Florida fiber network deployment is nearly halfway completed, providing broadband services to thousands of residential and business customers in the region. The Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) network, upon full deployment, aims to serve nearly 200,000 premises across the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin metropolitan statistical area and Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, and Santa Rosa Counties, LiveOak said in an official update.

Network Deployment Progress

To date, LiveOak has invested over USD 145 million in constructing a fiber optic network system to enhance connectivity for residents and businesses throughout the Southeast.




"We are proud of the progress that we are making on our network deployment, and our customers continue to give us positive feedback about their service and installation experience," comments Jody Craft, President, and CEO of LiveOak. "Our commitment to the local markets we serve is truly being realised, and local supporters see that we deliver on our promises."

Also Read: LiveOak Fiber to Invest USD 40 Million to Extend Fiber Internet to Walton County, Florida

Community Commitment and Local Hiring

Additionally, LiveOak said it is committed to hiring locally, ensuring the community benefits from a locally invested company. As part of this commitment, over 100 local employees have been hired, and LiveOak has actively engaged with community stakeholders.

Expansion Initiatives and Grants

In May 2023, LiveOak was awarded a grant from the Florida Broadband Opportunity Program to connect residents in Valparaiso, FL, and is currently constructing and connecting customers there.

Furthermore, LiveOak has leveraged Okaloosa County's fiber middle-mile network to reach thousands of additional homes and businesses, the company reported.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

