Tata Play Binge Adds DistroTV, Users to Get 200+ Channels

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

tata play binge adds distrotv users to

Tata Play Binge has added DistroTV, an ad-supported streaming TV platform, to its offering. Tata Play Binge is an aggregated OTT (over-the-top) service that bundles more than 20 entertainment platforms for consumers under a single log-in. With a wide array of channels to choose from, DistroTV has something for everyone. The addition of DistroTV will bring an enhanced viewing experience for consumers, giving them more choices in entertainment and news content.




There are more than 200+ premium streaming channels offered by DistroTV that will now be available to Tata Play Binge customers. Channels such as 9XM, YRF Music, News18 Channels, TV9 Network, ABP Network, and more will be there inside Tata Play Binge now.

What are the OTT Platforms Included in Tata Play Binge Now?

These are all the platforms that are available in Tata Play Binge now - Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, ZEE5, Fuse+, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, STAGE, Sun NXT, Animax, PTC Play, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, manoramaMAX, iStream, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, FanCode, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, ShortsTV, Playflix, KliKK along with Gaming, and now DistroTV.

Tata Play Binge is now available for regular users as well. Earlier, it was only offered to consumers who owned a Tata Play Binge+ STB (Set-Top Box).

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play's Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this content partnership journey with DistroTV. Now with just 1 Tata Play Binge subscription, our customers can access DistroTV’s impressive and diverse range of 200+ Indian and International channels and over 30 OTT apps, across languages and genres, across smartphones, CTVs, and online."

Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, said, "This partnership is a significant milestone in our journey to expand our global presence. Bringing our array of free, live streaming channels to Tata Play’s Binge platform is a step forward in our mission to deliver diverse and dynamic content to audiences worldwide."

