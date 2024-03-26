Tata Play Levels Up IPL Viewing Experience with the New 4K Service

The Tata Play 4K service has started with IPL, but it won't end there. The company plans to introduce the 4K service for more types of content to deliver an enhanced TV viewing experience to the consumer.

Tata Play, a DTH (Direct-to-Home) service operator, a few days back announced the arrival of its new value added service called Tata Play 4K. The name is enough for you to understand what the service is all about. It will help you consume content in super-high resolution. Tata Play made the announcement right at the inaugural point of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 to bring a better value proposition to its customers. Not only that but to ensure that a viewer watches the game on a TV instead of a mobile screen (on JioCinema), Star Sports has called Navjot Singh Sidhu to commentate.




Tata Play 4K Service Price and Details

Tata Play 4K is available at an introductory price of just Rs 99 per month. It will enhance the resolution of the content for the customer. Especially since the IPL has recently kicked off, this could be a great revenue booster for Tata Play as users want to get the best experience of watching cricket when their favourite teams are playing.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Tata Play 4K in association with our content partner, Disney Star. As we introduce our first-ever 4K service for Tata IPL, we’re poised to revolutionize the sports viewing experience for our subscribers."

The Tata Play 4K service has started with IPL, but it won't end there. The company plans to introduce the 4K service for more types of content to deliver an enhanced TV viewing experience to the consumer.

"And it will not just rest with Tata IPL. We are gearing up to introduce a robust content pipeline with key sporting events and blockbuster movies, international content on the Tata Play 4K service, ensuring a consistently dynamic and enriching visual immersion on TV," Puri added.

