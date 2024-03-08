Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Sun Direct and D2h NCF Charges Compared

All the DTH operators including Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2h, except for Sun Direct, charge the same NCF for a primary and secondary connection. For the primary connection, all of the DTH operators charge Rs 153.4 for up to 200 SD channels and Rs 188.80 for more than 200 SD channels.

Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Sun Direct and D2h are the top DTH (Direct-to-Home) service providers in India. When you are looking for a new DTH connection from either of these companies, you should know the NCF (network capacity fee) they are charging for the channel packs. While many users are shifting to OTT (over-the-top) platforms for their entertainment needs, there are still many people who prefer a DTH connection. NCF is charged by every DTH operator and it will directly impact how expensive the services of the DTH operator will be.




Let's take a look.

NCF Charges Compared for all Indian DTH Operators

All the DTH operators including Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2h, except for Sun Direct, charge the same NCF for a primary and secondary connection. For the primary connection, all of these DTH operators charge Rs 153.4 for up to 200 SD channels and Rs 188.80 for more than 200 SD channels.

For the secondary connection, these DTH operators charge Rs 61.36 for up to 200 SD channels and Rs 75.52 for more than 200 channels. Here, the channels also include the FTA (free-to-air) channels, except for the DD channels.

Sun Direct, in comparison, charges the least NCF from its customers. For up to 200 SD or more SD channels, Sun Direct charges between Rs 50 to Rs 100 plus taxes from its customers for the primary charges. For the secondary connection, the NCF shall not exceed 40% + applicable taxes of the primary connection.

Sun Direct's NCF charges are the cheapest and hence, it will directly have an impact on the final bill for the customers. Note that while Sun Direct's services are cheaper, the largest market share is still with Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV.

