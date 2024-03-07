MC Digital Realty Opens 34 MW Data Center in Inzai City, Japan



MC Digital Realty (MCDR) has opened a new data center at its campus in Inzai City, Japan. The NRT12 facility, the company's second data center at the NRT campus, adds 34 megawatts (MW) of IT capacity to the campus, bringing the total availability at the site to 73 MW. Inzai City is located in the Chiba Prefecture, southeast of Tokyo. Established in September 2017, MC Digital Realty is a 50/50 joint venture between Mitsubishi Corporation and Digital Realty in the United States.

New Data Center in Inzai City, Japan

MC Digital Realty said it has built the campus to meet the growing demand for scalable, flexible, and AI-ready data centers in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Reportedly, NRT12 features the same infrastructure as other data centers recently developed by MCDR in Japan – such as the nearby NRT10 in Inzai and KIX13 in Osaka.

NRT12 is designed to offer high-density power of up to 70 kilowatts (kW) per rack, the company said. It features Air-Assisted Liquid Cooling (AALC) technologies, low-latency networks, and high-speed connectivity that enable it to meet the demands of high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning, virtual reality, and augmented reality as well as AI/Generative AI workloads.

Additionally, the NRT campus offers Campus Connect, an interconnection service that allows customers to utilize infrastructure across multiple data centers on the campus as a single unit, facilitating efficient data exchange for AI and digital transformation initiatives.

"The launch of NRT12 marks a significant milestone for Digital Realty in Japan. This new data center, designed to world-class specifications, expands our capacity and strengthens our commitment to supporting the growing demand for AI-powered and scalable digital infrastructure in the Tokyo metropolitan area," according to Digital Realty.

Joint Venture for Dallas Metro Data Centers

Just recently, on Monday, Digital Realty and Mitsubishi Corporation announced the formation of a new joint venture to develop two data centers in the Dallas metro area. The data centers are fully pre-leased to an S&P 100 investment-grade customer on a long-term basis.

Mitsubishi has acquired a 65 percent equity interest in the venture for an initial contribution of approximately USD 200 million, while Digital Realty maintains a 35 percent interest and will manage the development and day-to-day operations of the joint venture, for which it will receive customary fees.

The two data centers commenced construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, with the first phase expected to be completed by late 2024, delivering 16 MW of initial data center capacity, with a budget of approximately USD 400 million. The customer has the option to expand the projects up to 48 MW of total IT load during the initial lease term.