Digital Realty Launches First Data Center in India in Chennai



Cloud and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions provider, Digital Realty, announced the launch of its first data center in India last week, situated on a 10-acre campus in Chennai. The campus is capable of supporting up to 100 MW of IT capacity and is developed by Digital Connexion, a joint venture between Digital Realty, Brookfield Asset Management, and Reliance Industries.

Campus Development

Digital Realty said this campus is part of its strategy to offer state-of-the-art and highly connected digital infrastructure to meet diverse customer requirements. The data center, MAA10, represents the first phase of the campus and will provide 20 MW of IT load. The facility features a modular infrastructure design, allowing customers to scale their infrastructure as needed to accommodate various workload demands, from single-cabinet to multi-megawatt requirements.

AI-Ready Infrastructure

According to Digital Realty, the facility is ready to support emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, by offering standardised and bespoke configurations to meet the high-density power requirements (up to 70 kilowatts per rack), suitable cooling infrastructure, and interconnectivity demands of AI workloads.

"With a population of 1.4 billion and a growing focus on the delivery of digital services, India represents a key market opportunity for Digital Realty and our partners and customers. We believe MAA10's next-generation data center infrastructure and Digital Realty's connected global open data center platform provide the foundational pillars our customers need to innovate and tap into this thriving market. We look forward to helping our customers accelerate their digital ambitions in India," said Digital Realty.

The facility adds to PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty's global data center platform, which hosts a connected data community of customers, partners, cloud and network service providers across a footprint of over 300 facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on 6 continents.

Digital Connexion said, "We are excited about the launch of our first data center in Chennai. This 100 MW campus in Ambattur is ideal, given the availability of the necessary power supply, the high number of submarine cable landing stations in the local area, and the state government's aspirations to make Chennai the top data center destination in India. We look forward to making this campus a destination of choice for customers, partners, cloud and service providers looking to expand their reach in India, starting with MAA10, the state-of-the-art first phase of this highly scalable campus."

The facility also aims to utilise renewable energy sources where possible, starting with the harvesting of solar power via rooftop solar panels on-site, as mentioned in the official release. It will also benefit from Brookfield's expertise in renewable energy.