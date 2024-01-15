KPN Expands Reach With Acquisition of CGN Fiber Network



KPN announced its agreement to acquire the network of Cooperatie Glasvezel Noord (CGN) on January 11, 2024. In a press release, KPN said the CGN network in the north of Drenthe serves approximately 3,700 addresses in rural areas within the municipalities of Assen, Noordenveld, and Tynaarlo.

Volunteer-Driven Network Building

Commenting on the agreement, CGN said, "Since 2013, volunteers from the cooperative have worked extremely hard to build the network. The acquisition by KPN was the logical next step and ensures that our members can enjoy fast internet in the future. We have thereby achieved our goal. KPN, with its knowledge and expertise, is better able to manage and maintain the fiber network well into the future. That's why we are happy to transfer it."

KPN adds, "KPN is rapidly modernising its existing copper networks by replacing them with fiber networks. As a result, we can provide our customers with high-speed internet and keep the Netherlands at the forefront of digitalisation. Whenever possible, we do this with others. The merger with CGN is a tremendous expansion of our fiber network."

Open Network Access

According to the official statement, the CGN network is and will remain an open network, accessible to various telecom providers. Importantly, there will be no changes for the connected consumers and companies who are members of the cooperative, as their current subscriptions for phone, internet, and TV will remain unaffected.

Furthermore, KPN will also start offering services on the CGN network in 2024. While the parties involved have not disclosed the financial details of the acquisition, the development signifies a step forward in KPN's commitment to expanding and modernising its fiber networks.