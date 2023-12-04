KPN Acquires Kabeltex to Expand Fiber Network in Netherlands

Reported by Srikapardhi

This acquisition will significantly expand KPN's fiber network reach and contribute to its goal of achieving 80 percent fiber coverage across the country by 2026.

Highlights

  • KPN enhances its fiber infrastructure with Kabeltex's 18,000 homes coverage.
  • KPN will integrate Kabeltex's fiber networks into its existing wholesale services portfolio.
  • The acquisition aligns with KPN's ambitious target of 80 percent nationwide fiber coverage by 2026.

Dutch telco KPN announced today that it has acquired Kabeltex, which owns fiber networks and operates as an internet service provider (ISP) on Texel, one of the Dutch Wadden Islands, and at the top of the North Holland region. KPN said Kabeltex provides full fiber coverage on Texel and is currently finalising the fiber rollout in Den Helder, Hollands Kroon, and Schagen.

Also Read: KPN Enhances Mobile Coverage With Over 100 New Sites Across the Netherlands




Market Expansion

Kabeltex's fiber networks cover approximately 18,000 homes, which will complement KPN's ongoing fiber expansion plans. This acquisition aligns with KPN's goal to achieve approximately 80 percent fiber coverage across the Netherlands, in collaboration with Glaspoort, by the end of 2026.

KPN and Kabeltex signed an agreement on November 30, 2023, and on December 4, 2023, KPN announced the completion of the deal. Following the acquisition, KPN will integrate Kabeltex's fiber networks into its existing portfolio of wholesale services for fiber.

"This allows a wide range of market parties to be active on these networks, giving end users a broad choice of various providers and suppliers," said KPN. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Also Read: KPN to Launch 4 Gbps Symmetrical Internet Speeds in the Netherlands

KPN 4 Gbps Service

As reported by TelecomTalk in October, KPN launched a 4 Gbps symmetrical internet service in the Netherlands using XGS-PON technology. At the time of the announcement, KPN also mentioned that it had successfully tested 20 Gbps symmetrical speeds technology a year ago.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

