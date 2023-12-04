Kpn Acquires Kabeltex to Expand Fiber Network in Netherlands



Dutch telco KPN announced today that it has acquired Kabeltex, which owns fiber networks and operates as an internet service provider (ISP) on Texel, one of the Dutch Wadden Islands, and at the top of the North Holland region. KPN said Kabeltex provides full fiber coverage on Texel and is currently finalising the fiber rollout in Den Helder, Hollands Kroon, and Schagen.

Market Expansion

Kabeltex's fiber networks cover approximately 18,000 homes, which will complement KPN's ongoing fiber expansion plans. This acquisition aligns with KPN's goal to achieve approximately 80 percent fiber coverage across the Netherlands, in collaboration with Glaspoort, by the end of 2026.

KPN and Kabeltex signed an agreement on November 30, 2023, and on December 4, 2023, KPN announced the completion of the deal. Following the acquisition, KPN will integrate Kabeltex's fiber networks into its existing portfolio of wholesale services for fiber.

"This allows a wide range of market parties to be active on these networks, giving end users a broad choice of various providers and suppliers," said KPN. The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

KPN 4 Gbps Service

As reported by TelecomTalk in October, KPN launched a 4 Gbps symmetrical internet service in the Netherlands using XGS-PON technology. At the time of the announcement, KPN also mentioned that it had successfully tested 20 Gbps symmetrical speeds technology a year ago.