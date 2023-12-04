Singtel Secures SGD 535 Million Green Loan to Support Data Centre Operations

The proceeds from the loan will be used to refinance borrowings and support the operations of DC West and DC Kim Chuan. Singtel noted that both these facilities have already attained the highest green building certification, Green Mark Platinum.

Highlights

  • Singtel secures SGD 535 million five-year green loan.
  • Loan proceeds to refinance borrowings and support data centre operations.
  • Data centres must maintain Green Mark GoldPlus certification.

Singtel Secures SGD 535 Million Green Loan for Data Centre Operations
Singapore's Singtel, through its data centre subsidiaries DCW and DCKC, has secured an SGD 535 million five-year green loan provided by DBS, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank, and UOB, which have also been appointed as green loan coordinators. Singtel said it will use the proceeds from its first green loan to refinance borrowings and support the operations of DC West and DC Kim Chuan.

Also Read: Singtel Commences Construction of 58 MW Data Centre in Tuas, Singapore




Green Financing

As part of the green loan criteria, the two data centres must maintain at least a Green Mark GoldPlus certification from Singapore's Building and Construction Authority. Singtel noted that both DC West and DC Kim Chuan have already attained the highest green building certification, Green Mark Platinum.

Also Read: Singtel Announces Consolidation, Forms Digital InfraCo to Drive Growth in Digital Infrastructure

Technological Advancements

Commenting on the development, the Singtel Group said, "We will build on the success of our sustainability-linked loans, bonds, and other efforts to further expand our portfolio of green financing initiatives under Olives, Singtel Group's sustainable financing program. We will also continue exploring ways to incorporate technologies such as liquid cooling and AI to further improve the efficiency of all our data centres, including our upcoming DC Tuas."

Singtel's Data Centre portfolio

In addition to DC Kim Chuan and DC West, which offer a combined capacity of 62 MW, Singtel recently broke ground on its new hyper-connected 58 MW green data centre, DC Tuas, in Singapore, as reported by TelecomTalk in August 2023.

Also Read: Singtel Regional Data Centre Business Attracts USD 800 Million Investment From KKR

Furthermore, in the region, Singtel has partnered with Telkom and Medco Power in Indonesia and GULF and AIS in Thailand to develop data centres in Batam and Bangkok, respectively, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Singtel's data centre portfolio will offer a total combined capacity of over 155 MW once the upcoming sites are operational in 2025, with room to scale up to more than 200 MW, said the company in a statement today.

As reported by TelecomTalk, KKR agreed to invest up to SGD 1.1 billion for a 20 percent stake in Singtel's regional data centre business.

