Singtel Announces Consolidation, Forms Digital InfraCo to Drive Growth in Digital Infrastructure

Singapore telecommunications company Singtel has announced a reorganisation of its business structure aimed at driving growth, productivity, and synergies at the country level. Central to the plan is the consolidation of the consumer and enterprise businesses in Singapore into a single operating company.

Singtel establishes Digital InfraCo as a standalone infrastructure unit

The company will also establish a standalone infrastructure unit, Digital InfraCo, which will include Singtel's subsea cable and satellite carrier businesses, regional data centre business, and all-in-one platform for 5G MEC and cloud orchestration, Paragon.

Singtel's previous restructuring efforts for growth

Singtel has been restructuring and repositioning the company for growth. In 2021, the company spun off its ICT arm NCS as an autonomous business unit to accelerate expansion into the Asia-Pacific. NCS has since grown to employ 12,000 people and has a regional footprint extending to Australia.

In July 2022, Singtel further decentralised its organisational structure by transferring the management of Optus Enterprise to Australia, giving Optus more operational autonomy and direct accountability.

According to Singtel, "This consolidation of consumer and enterprise units in Singapore is designed to empower core business to optimise synergies and capabilities to drive growth. Establishing Digital InfraCo as a standalone business would enable Singtel to capture new growth, given the rising importance of digital infrastructure worldwide."

Changes to Singtel's management structure and committee

Singtel's management structure and committee will be modified as a result of these changes. Veteran Hewlett Packard executive Mr Ng Tian Chong will head up the newly combined operating company, and Ms Anna Yip, CEO of Singtel's Singapore consumer business, and Mr Lim Seng Kong, Managing Director of the Singapore enterprise business, will both report to Mr Ng.

Ms Yip will be redesignated Deputy CEO of the combined entity and assume the new role of CEO, Business Development, driving Singtel's digital finance portfolio, accelerating the regional growth of the digital GOMO brand, and developing new business-to-business-to-any end-user ventures. Mr Bill Chang will relinquish his enterprise business portfolio to helm Digital InfraCo with effect from June 1, 2023.

Appointment of new leaders to Singtel's management committee

The Singtel Group will appoint Mr Jorge Fernandes as its Group Chief Technology Officer, replacing Mr Mark Chong, who was seconded to AIS, Singtel's Thai regional associate, as its Deputy CEO in December 2022. Mr Fernandes was most recently CTIO with Rogers Communications in Canada and spent the bulk of his career as CTO in Vodafone, where he led technology strategy and delivery execution across Vodafone UK, Turkey, and Portugal.

Singtel's management committee will welcome Mr Ng and Mr Fernandes on June 1, 2023. Mr Yuen said, "We're very pleased to bring on board leaders of Tian Chong's and Jorge's calibre."