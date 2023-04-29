Huawei Reports Modest Revenue Increase Despite US Sanctions

Huawei, the Shenzhen-based telecommunications giant, announced on Friday that it had posted total revenue of ¥132.1bn ($19.1bn) for the January-March period, representing a 0.8% increase from the same period last year. Despite the ongoing challenges posed by US sanctions, the company’s overall operating results were said to be “in line with expectations”. However, Huawei’s net profit margin for Q1 2023 was 2.3%, down from 4.3% in the same period in 2022, said an AFP report.

Once the world’s top smartphone maker, Huawei’s sales suffered heavily after the US implemented trade restrictions, cutting off access to key components and barring it from using Google’s Android operating system. The company has since sought to reorient its business towards cloud computing and consumer technology, such as smartwatches, in addition to its traditional focus on telecom gear and advanced equipment.

In a letter at the end of 2022, Huawei Chairman Eric Xu said that the company had “successfully pulled ourselves out of crisis mode” and that US sanctions had become its “new normal”. “We’re back to business as usual,” Xu stated. However, the company did not provide any details about its Q1 net profit or a breakdown of figures from its various divisions.

It is worth noting that Huawei hasn't just been outed from the USA market but also from India and other major markets. Thus, if the company is saying that it has successfully pulled itself out of crisis mode, then things might have really improved a lot over the last quarter. Huawei is trying to push its consumer electronics business to new heights as well. Whether that will pay off in the long run or not is something that only time will tell.