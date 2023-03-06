Singtel Trials Nokia’s 5G IP Transport Network Slicing Solution

Singtel, a Singaporean telecommunications conglomerate, and Nokia announced their first successful implementation of IP transport slicing across an end-to-end 5G Network. The Proof of Concept, which took place in a live test facility, training center, ideation lab and Singtel's 5G Garage, involved 5G radio, 5G core, and Nokia's IP transport network slicing solution.

5G IP Transport Network Slicing Trial

The 5G trial evaluated Nokia's solution capabilities to deliver performance for different network slices and optimise Network resources on demand. The proposed solution by Nokia aims to automate the process of Network slicing across the IP transport network to offer an improved customer experience for both end consumers and enterprises.

According to the statement, Nokia's solution will reduce opex (operational expenditure) by improving network resources and management utilisation. In addition, Singtel will be able to provide new services, including 5G VPN and slicing for Enterprise applications. Furthermore, Singtel can also enhance gaming, HD streaming and extended reality (XR) with this solution of Nokia.

Singtel and Nokia worked together on Specifications

Singtel and Nokia, along with their Network partners, worked together to map the slice service attributes across 3GPP, which specifies the Network slicing functionalities in the 5G radio and IETF specifications, which specify the IP transport equivalent. With this implementation, the Network is able to implement end-to-end slice performance and service differentiation, according to a joint statement.

Nokia's IP Solution

Nokia's solution for IP transport network slicing incorporates a scalable network infrastructure that utilises traffic engineering with segment routing. This allows for precise service differentiation to meet demanding SLAs for critical services. The Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) offers a set of tools for managing the entire lifecycle of transport slices and automation capabilities for supporting transport network slice implementation across various technologies, such as IP, segment routing, and Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS). The trial was carried out using the Nokia 7750 Service Router (SR) and NSP.