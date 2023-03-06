Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plan With 3 OTT Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications provider, offers customers various prepaid plans and packs. Bharti Airtel has different recharge options for customers, including unlimited plans, data add-ons and OTT Plans, which cater to customers of varying usage needs at different price segments. It's just the first week of the new month, March, and if you are looking for a recharge which offers OTT benefits along with decent daily data, then Airtel offers an Unlimited recharge plan that comes bundled with 3 OTT Services along with other benefits. So, let's look at the Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Recharge plan that provides these benefits.

Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid Recharge offers customers 2.5 GB Data per Day, unlimited usage at 64 kbps post high-speed quota, Truly Unlimited local, STD, and Roaming Voice calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 84 days. Airtel's Rs 999 Prepaid plan also includes other benefits such as Apollo 24 by 7 Circle for 3 months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Wynk Music Free, Free Hellotunes and RewardsMini Subscription.

Airtel 3 OTTs in 1 Benefit

Airtel Rs 999 prepaid plan is the only recharge option which offers customers the benefits of 3 OTT services with a validity of 84 days. This plan comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months on recharge from the Airtel app and website, Amazon prime membership for 84 days, and Xstream App with 84 days of validity.

OTT benefits:

Amazon Prime Membership Subscription for 84 days. Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription worth Rs 149 for 3 months. Xstream App: Customers get 84 days of free access to any 1 of the selected Xstream channels, including Sony LIV, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, and KancchaLannka on Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost.

Airtel Advantage

You can use this plan for Experiencing 5G Services, as existing data packs work on 5G Network until the rollout is complete. Airtel promises 20-30x higher speeds than 4G and a faster call connect experience on Airtel 5G Plus network, which is kinder to the environment. With the most recent Airtel 5G Plus launch in four cities of Jammu and Kashmir, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 140 cities across the country.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Conclusion

With Approximately Rs 12 per day, customers can enjoy truly unlimited voice, 2.5 GB of high-speed data daily (post which unlimited usage at reduced speeds), along with Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream App, Amazon Prime and Disney + Hotstar benefits bundled with RewardsMini Subscription is a complete entertainment bundle offering from Airtel for 84 days. So if you are looking for 84 day or 3-month plan with loaded entertainment, Airtel Rs 999 Prepaid plan can be an excellent option.