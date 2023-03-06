BSNL Prepaid Plan that Offers 455 Days Validity with 3GB Daily Data

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 455 days and offers 3GB of daily data. This plan is great for people who want both a ton of data as well as a long-term validity plan. The plan that we are talking about here comes for Rs 2998. This plan is available for customers across India and also offers 100 SMS/day along with the benefits mentioned above. Basically, you would be paying Rs 6.59 per day to use this plan and its benefits.

This makes it one of the most affordable super-long-term validity prepaid plans in India. The only disadvantage of going for BSNL's long-term service is that you get to experience inferior technology and legacy networks. The private telcos can invest more in R&D and bring new innovative network technologies because they make more money and execute faster than BSNL.

But BSNL is also on the path of changing things for its future. The state-run telco is trying to roll out homegrown 4G across India with the help of a TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) led consortium, which includes the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT). Coming back to the prepaid plan we were talking about, the Rs 2998 plan is great for people who live under the coverage of BSNL's 3G and 4G networks.

It is worth noting that there are several BSNL sites in India that are already offering 4G to customers. These sites are not run by the indigenous 4G/5G stack that BSNL would launch 4G services with very soon. Once BSNL's 4G networks reach most parts of India, plans like the Rs 2998 plan would grow immensely in value and might see more demand from the customers. It is worth noting that there is no other telecom operator in India that is offering a prepaid plan to its customers with a validity of 455 days.