1 Million Unique Customers Latched to Airtel 5G Network in Mumbai

Bharti Airtel, India's leading telecommunications services provider, has just announced that it has surpassed 1 million unique customers in Mumbai on its 5G Network. First launched in October 2022 at IMC, Airtel 5G Plus services are now available across all states in the country. Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that it surpassed 10 million unique users on its 5G Network.

Airtel 5G Plus in Mumbai

Airtel started its March with a feat in Mumbai, a metro circle and India's financial capital. Airtel was the first to roll out 5G in the country, and Mumbai was one amongst the first 8 cities to get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. Airtel 5G Plus is currently live in several key locations in Mumbai, including The Gateway of India, Nariman Point, Film City, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai Metro junctions of Ghatkopar and Andheri, Chhatrapati Shivaji railway Terminus (CST), are a few to name.

Airtel 5G Plus Recent Announcement

With the most recent Airtel 5G Plus launch in four cities of Jammu and Kashmir, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 140 cities across the length and breadth of the country. Airtel says it is well poised to cover every town and key rural areas with Airtel 5G services by the end of March 2024.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Bharti Airtel Signs GSMA Open Gateway Initiative

In another significant development, Bharti Airtel signed the GSMA Open Gateway Memorandum of Understanding at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona. GSMA's new industry-wide initiative, GSMA Open Gateway, is a framework of universal network Application Programmable Interfaces (APIs) designed to provide developers with universal access to operator networks. This means Mobile operators are opening up their networks via APIs for developers and cloud providers to explore and come up with solutions and services more quickly. A total of 21 Mobile operators have supported the GSMA Gateway Initiative at MWC23.