Bharti Airtel 1 Month Validity Prepaid Plans Detailed

Bharti Airtel, a a global communications solutions provider, offers customers various prepaid plans and packs to choose from. Bharti Airtel provides different recharge options, which include unlimited plans, data add-ons, World Pass packs and more, which cater to customers of varying usage needs. As the new month, March has started, certain users may like to opt for a monthly recharge or are just about to recharge with an Airtel Prepaid plan. So, here's a look at the complete Monthly Airtel Prepaid Recharge Options available for those Airtel users.

Bharti Airtel 1 Month Validity Prepaid Recharges

Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid Plan - Basic Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 319 Prepaid pack offers customers 2 GB per Day data benefits, with unlimited 64 kbps usage post high-speed quota, Unlimited local, STD and Roaming Voice benefits, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 1 month. This Airtel Prepaid plan also includes benefits such as Apollo 24 by 7 Circle for 3 months, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Free Wynk Music and Free Hellotunes.

Airtel Rs 359 Prepaid Plan - OTT Plan

If you are looking for OTT benefits, which include the Airtel Xstream App and Disney Plus Hotstar benefits, then this plan can be one option. Customers get 28 days of free access to any 1 of the selected Xstream channels, including Sony LIV, LionsgatePlay, ErosNow, HoiChoi, ManoramaMAX, Chaupal, and KancchaLannka on Airtel Xstream App at no extra cost. Users can also enjoy Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription with a validity of 3 months.

Airtel's Rs 359 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 319 plan above. In addition, customers also get Rs 5 Talktime in their account besides the above benefits.

Airtel Rs 509 Prepaid Plan - Bulk Data Plan

If you are in Airtel 5G Plus launched areas and are loving the 5G experience, then this plan can cater to the bulk data needs of mobility and you can enjoy the flexibility of high-speed wireless connectivity.

Airtel Rs 509 Prepaid plan comes with 60 GB of bulk data, Unlimited local, STD and Roaming calling and 300 SMS with a validity of 1 month. Additional benefits include Apollo24 by 7 Circle for 3 months, Rs 100 FASTag cashback, Free Hellotunes and Wynk Music Free. Data Tariff post 60 GB high-speed quota completion will be charged at 50p per MB.

You can check out the exact Airtel 5G Plus launch details, circles, spectrum holdings and locations of 5G availability in India on the page here.

Bharti Airtel recently announced that 10 million unique customers latched on to its 5G Network, and its 5G Network is now available across all the states. With the recent announcement of Airtel 5G Plus services in four cities of Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of Airtel 5G Plus cities goes to 141.