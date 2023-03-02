Ericsson and Etisalat by e& Demonstrate 2.1 Gbps 5G Uplink Speed

Ericsson and Etisalat by e& announce the demonstration of peak uplink data rates of 2.1 Gigabits per second (Gbps) on a commercial network in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The demo was carried out using 5G dual connectivity and carrier aggregation features of Networks powered by Ericsson. According to a joint statement by the technology partners, the high upload speeds enable a new set of 5G use cases with high uplink capacity and throughput to monetize 5G.

High Uplink Capacity on 5G

Uplink speed is an important factor in 5G because it determines how quickly data can be transmitted from a mobile device to the network. In 5G, uplink speeds are particularly important because the technology is designed to support a wide range of applications, from streaming high-quality video to enabling IoT devices and autonomous vehicles. With high uplink capacity and throughput, use cases such as live commercial broadcasts over a 5G network can be made possible.

New Radio Dual Connectivity

Just yesterday, the telecom industry technology partners announced 1.6 Gbps 5G uplink speeds on mmWave. Now, Ericsson and Etisalat by e& announce achieving 2.1 Gbps uplink speeds. By using a combination of Ericsson's New Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) and Carrier Aggregation (CA) software features, Etisalat by e& is able to deliver high uplink speeds on its 5G Network, according to the release.

Carriers Used, Spectrum

The demo involved aggregating 4x100 MHz high band mmWave (millimeter Wave) carrier components with 1x100 MHz mid-band component carrier in the uplink.

High-Speed Uplink Use Cases

The high uplink data rates will enable applications like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), High Definition Video streaming, live broadcasting from venues or in industrial settings, sports matches, concerts and other large events, where uplink capacity is the crucial aspect for providing a seamless experience to users. With results like these, such use cases can be seamlessly enabled by telcos and benefit from monetization opportunities.