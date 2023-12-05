Vodafone Idea Value Prepaid Plan with 180 Days Validity

If you recharge with this plan right now, you don't have to worry for the next six months. It can suit a lot of people who have kept their Vi SIM as the secondary option.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in the country, is offering users a value prepaid plan worth Rs 949.
  • This plan comes with 180 days of service validity.
  • It is not a new prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone Idea, but it is still one that may get overlooked a lot.

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom company in the country, is offering users a value prepaid plan worth Rs 949. This plan comes with 180 days of service validity. It is not a new prepaid recharge plan from Vodafone Idea, but it is still one that may get overlooked a lot. The Rs 949 plan could be a big amount to pay lump-sum for many users, but it does come with a service validity of 180 days. Thus, if you recharge with this plan right now, you don't have to worry for the next six months. It can suit a lot of people who have kept their Vi SIM as the secondary option. Further, even primary Vi SIM users can recharge with this plan if they don't use data much. Let's go through the complete details of the plan and see what you get if you recharge with it.




Vodafone Idea Rs 949 Plan with 180 Days Service Validity

The Rs 949 plan from Vodafone Idea comes with unlimited voice calling, 12GB of data, 1200 SMS, and 180 days of service validity. There's an additional benefit of Vi Movies & TV Basic bundled for the users. With the OTT (over-the-top) subscription, you can enjoy live TV, news, movies and originals.

Note that if you exhaust the 12GB of high-speed data, you can always recharge with data vouchers offered by Vi if necessary. There are only 1200 SMS, so keep that in mind if you are recharging this plan for the primary SIM. However, if you are someone who texts using online chatting platforms, then you have nothing to worry about.

Post the completion of freebies, Vi has mentioned that every MB of data would cost 50 paise. Further, Re 1 will be charged for each SMS (local) and Rs 1.5 for each SMS (STD).

