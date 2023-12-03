Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced mobile plans that will work with its 5G networks. Further, the telco has published a list of smartphones, as well as, mentioned the locations where its 5G services are available in India. The telco has said that users don't need to upgrade to another SIM if they already have a 4G SIM to use its 5G. While Vi is yet to launch 5G on a large scale, for now, users can enjoy it in select locations in India. Further, only SIMs registered in select regions can experience Vi's 5G. Let's go through all the details.









Vodafone Idea 5G Prepaid and Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea has said that prepaid users who want to use its 5G will have to recharge with the Rs 475 plan. For postpaid users, to get 5G, they will have to recharge with the REDX Rs 1101 plan. Also, the Vi phone number that is trying to access 5G with either of the above-mentioned plans should be registered in Delhi or Maharashtra.

Also, if you are trying to access Vi's 5G, your phone should be 5G enabled. Note that Vi has not cleared whether eligible users will be getting unlimited 5G or not. Thus, it is most likely that users will be utilising their FUP (fair usage policy) data for 5G.

Vodafone Idea 5G Locations

Currently, Vodafone Idea's 5G (3300 MHz) services are available in select areas of Pune (Shivaji Nagar) in Maharashtra and India Gate/Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

The telco has also mentioned some of the sites with 26 GHz band 5G. In Delhi, it is available in two locations - a) Okhla Ind, Area-Ph 2 and b) D-27, Inner Circle, Connaught Place.

In Maharashtra, it is available in two locations in Pune - a) Bhute Patil Vertex, Ghole Road, and b) Omkar, Shirole Road, Shivaji Nagar.