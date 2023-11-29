Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL all Offer a Different Rs 199 Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), all four Indian telecom operators offer a different kind of Rs 199 prepaid plan to their customers. The Rs 199 plan could be a top choice for consumers who don't want to spend more than Rs 200 in a single go for mobile recharges. Further, it can also be recharged by the customer as the plan for their secondary SIM. While many of the plans offered by these telcos are either similar or slightly different, the Rs 199 plan is completely different. Let's take a look at the Rs 199 plan offered by all the players.









BSNL Rs 199 Plan

BSNL's Rs 199 plan comes with 30 days of service validity. It offers customers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. This means that the total amount of data shipped with this plan is 60GB. After the consumption of 2GB of fair usage policy (FUP) data, the speed for the consumer drops to 40 Kbps.

Bharti Airtel Rs 199 Plan

Bharti Airtel also offers its Rs 199 plan with 30 days of service validity. With this plan, the customer gets 3Gb of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS in total. The additional benefits of the plan are - free Hellotunes and Wynk Music. Airtel also bundles Rs 5 worth of talktime with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 199 Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 199 plan comes with 18 days of service validity. The data bundled is 1GB every day. This means that a total of 18GB of high-speed data. There's also the bundling of Vi Movies & TV Basic. After the consumption of FUP data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Apart from the data benefits, users also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day.

Reliance Jio Rs 199 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 199 plan comes with a service validity of 23 days. This plan bundles 1.55GB of daily data for the customer, meaning 1.5GB of daily data. There's also unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Jio apps including, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The speed drops to 64 Kbps after the FUP data is consumed.