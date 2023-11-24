Breaking: Airtel Rs 1499 Prepaid Plan Launched with Netflix Subscription

After Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel has become the second telecom operator in India to bring a prepaid plan that comes with the OTT (over-the-top) benefit of Netflix. This is the first and currently the only plan from Airtel that bundles a free Netflix subscription for its prepaid subscribers. The plan is now available for users across India to recharge. It comes with medium-term validity and offers plenty of data to the customers. Without wasting any time, let's dive into what the plan brings for the customers.









Bharti Airtel Rs 1499 Netflix Bundled Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's Rs 1499 prepaid plan is a new addition to the telco's prepaid portfolio. The company hasn't made any announcements about the plan, yet. The offering was silently added to the website and the mobile app and is available for recharging. Here's what you get with the Rs 1499 prepaid plan of Airtel.

The basic benefits are - 3GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The plan carries a service validity of 84 days. The additional benefits of the plan include the following - Netflix (basic), Unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The Netflix Basic subscription costs Rs 199 in India.

How to Claim Netflix Benefit with Airtel?

You have to claim the Netflix benefit just the way you claim the unlimited 5G data benefit by going to the Airtel Thanks app. Under the 'Discover Thanks Benefit' page, you will get the Netflix benefit. You just need to tap on the claim button and then tap on the 'proceed' button. With this, your Netflix subscription should activate.

Note that the Netflix Basic bundled with the plan will be valid only for 84 days. Airtel said, "For Prepaid, the benefit will continue as long as the customer stays on Netflix eligible recharge & as per recharge validity."