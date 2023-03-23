Airtel Unlimited 5G Data: Know Everything About it Here

Bharti Airtel recently announced an unlimited 5G data offer for every 4G customer in India. It is an offer that will certainly make its subscribers super happy. India is arguably the only country where consumers of more than one telco can use 5G at no additional cost if they are 4G subscribers. I apologise in advance for my ignorance in case there is another country where it is the same situation. Airtel’s unlimited 5G data offer is quite interesting, and it is worth noting that the details of the offer are very important for the subscribers to understand. Today, we are going to be diving deep into the Airtel unlimited 5G data offer.

What is Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer?

Airtel announced the unlimited 5G data offer for eligible customers who will be able to get unlimited data to consume if they are on its 5G network. Airtel’s 5G data offer is only available for customers recharging with the Rs 239 plan. Even in this, you have to remember that the Rs 455 and Rs 1799 plans are not eligible for the offer. This is for prepaid customers. For postpaid customers, the 5G offer will be renewed every month.

You must have an active recharge at all times to be able to use unlimited 5G data from Airtel. In case a customer is subscribed to a family postpaid plan, then all the users will have to claim the unlimited 5G data offer separately.

How to Claim the Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer?

Airtel’s unlimited 5G data offer can be claimed by users who have installed the Airtel Thanks app. You just have to head over to the home section of the app and find the Unlimited 5G data banner and tap on it. Post that, you will get an option to claim the offer. Once you tap on the Claim Now option, you will start getting unlimited 5G data.

Details You Must Know About Airtel Unlimited 5G Data Offer

Airtel’s unlimited 5G data offer will only work in areas where there is telco’s 5G coverage. Once the customer is under 4G coverage and latched to a 4G network of Airtel, the FUP (fair-usage-policy) data will kick in.

One of the biggest things that Airtel has mentioned in the offer’s terms and conditions is that users will not be able to share data with others via hotspot if they are on the unlimited 5G data offer.