BSNL has 4 Fiber Broadband Plans Under Rs 500, Check Them Out

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has four fiber broadband plans that are priced under Rs 500. Honestly, it is a lot of options for people looking to get an affordable broadband connection from a single operator. BSNL operates its fiber broadband service under the Bharat Fibre arm. It was launched a couple of years back. Before that, BSNL used to majorly provide DSL broadband connections. Right now, the state-run telco has expanded its fiber broadband services to every nook and corner of the nation. Today, we will check out its four fiber broadband plans priced under Rs 500.

BSNL all Fiber Broadband Plans that are Priced Under Rs 500

The four plans that BSNL currently offers to customers that are priced under Rs 500 are the Rs 329, Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 499 plans. It is worth noting that once the taxes are added to these plans, some of them go beyond Rs 500 at the final billing. However, their price pre-taxes is under Rs 500.

Read More - BSNL 4G, What’s So Interesting About it

BSNL Rs 329 Plan: This is the base and the entry-level broadband plan from BSNL. With the Rs 329 plan, customers get up to 20 Mbps of speed and 1TB of monthly data, and a fixed-line voice calling connection. The speed drops to 4 Mbps post the consumption of 1TB of data.

BSNL Rs 399 Plan: With the Rs 399 broadband plan of BSNL, customers get up to 30 Mbps of speed along with 1TB of data. The speed again drops to 4 Mbps post 1TB limit with this plan. There is an unlimited voice calling benefit paired with a fixed-line voice calling at no additional cost. This plan is only for individuals in rural areas, at least, that is what BSNL has mentioned on its website.

BSNL Rs 449 Plan: The Rs 449 plan of BSNL offers customers 30 Mbps of speed, just like the Rs 399 plan. But with this plan, users get 3.3TB of monthly data with a free voice calling connection. The speed drops to 4 Mbps once the 3.3TB data limit is reached.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan: BSNL’s Rs 499 plan offers customers 40 Mbps of speed with 3.3TB of monthly data (4 Mbps post the FUP limit). There is a free fixed-line voice calling connection bundled with this plan as well.

Note that all of these plans attract an 18% GST on the final billing, and for the fixed-line voice calling connection, the customer has to purchase the landline instrument him/herself.