Check Out These Top Trending Web Series on Netflix for an Entertaining Watch

Regarding web series, Netflix is one of the top OTT providers. Each new month, the variety of genres and languages improves and grows. Netflix programmes are without a doubt worth renewing our subscriptions for each month. The top 10 trending web series on Netflix are worth watching because of their compelling stories, eye-catching imagery, and more. This list has films for every mood, from romantic comedies to tense thrillers.

The top ten popular web series available on Netflix are shown below.

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu helps the wealthy and well-known handle their problems. He can quickly find a solution to any issue, but his own ex-convict father is the one he cannot manage. This gripping thriller, which is based on the television show Ray Donovan, stars renowned actors in pivotal parts, including Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others.

The Glory

A gang of pals bullied Moon Dong-eun throughout her whole high school career. She intends to exact revenge on those who made her suffer after becoming traumatised by the events. Her full-fledged intentions will be on display in the upcoming season. This Korean revenge drama, directed by Ahn Gil-ho, features Song Hye-Kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-Yeon, and other actors in plot-driven roles.

You

Joe Goldberg is a lovely but risky young guy who would do anything to get what he wants when he becomes fixated on someone. To get close to them, he employs every internet tool at his disposal. Penn Badgley plays the title character in the acclaimed TV show. The show's creators are Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti. Netflix is currently offering the second half of Season 4 of the show.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

The documentary series looks into the mystery surrounding MH370, a plane carrying 239 people that unexpectedly vanished into thin air. It makes an effort to comprehend one of the biggest riddles currently known to humanity. Three episodes of the series are expected to air.

Sex Life

A meeting with her wild past sends a suburban mother of two, who is happily married, on a trip down memory lane. The Stacy Rukeyser-produced English rom-com series stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and others.

Wednesday

Wednesday, Addams is followed as she investigates her recently discovered psychic talents. She uses it to end a killing spree and clear her father of a wrongly charged crime. Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, and other well-known actors have important roles in the English fantasy series. Miles Millar and Alfred Gough created the series.

Class

Three students from a low-income neighbourhood enrol at a prestigious high school in Delhi, where they learn about sinister rumours and secrets and also witness a murder. Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman, and other leading actors are featured in the cast of this popular Netflix Original web series.

True Beauty

When Lim Ju-Kyung was constantly made fun of for her appearance, she changed schools. By mastering the technique of cosmetics, she transforms herself into a stunning goddess and rapidly becomes well-known at her new school. The Korean television series has Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-Woo, and Hwang In-Youp in the key characters. The show was directed by Kim Sang-hyub.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

A good cop finds himself in a dangerous situation while attempting to apprehend a heinous criminal in Bihar. Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Nikita Dutta, and other notable actors play crucial roles in the Hindi crime drama. The show was directed by Bhav Dhulia.

Crash Course in Romance

A former national athlete who owns a grocery store and an aspirational star teacher meet by chance. Despite having nothing in common, the two finally become close. Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho, Lee Bong-ryun, Oh Eui-Sik, and other well-known actors appear in the Korean rom-com series. The series was directed by Yoo Je-won.