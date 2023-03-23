OnePlus Nord Launch Event Confirmed for April 4

Reported by Tanuja K 0

It is an entry-level smartphone from the consumer tech brand. The device is perfect for users who want to be a part of the OnePlus ecosystem but don't have a very large or flexible budget.

Highlights

  • OnePlus India has just confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.
  • It is worth recalling that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was also introduced in the first quarter of 2022.
  • The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is likely going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus in 2023.

Follow Us

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus India has just confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at the 'Larger than Life - A OnePlus Nord Launch Event' on April 4, 2023. You can take a look at the image above to get an idea about how both products are going to look. It is worth recalling that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was also introduced in the first quarter of 2022. The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is likely going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus in 2023.

It is an entry-level smartphone from the consumer tech brand. The device is perfect for users who want to be a part of the OnePlus ecosystem but don't have a very large or flexible budget.

Read More - OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Confirmed for Second Half of 2023

OnePlus said, "OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G combines OnePlus’ signature ‘Fast and Smooth Experience’ with a design built to stand out from the crowd, including the fresh new Pastel Lime colour and simple yet charming two-circle camera layout. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also follows on from the success of its predecessors and will pack elevated key features into an affordable package."

It will be an online launch event on April 4, 2023, at 7:00 PM IST. The event will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments