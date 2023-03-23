OnePlus Nord Launch Event Confirmed for April 4

OnePlus India has just confirmed the arrival of the OnePlus Nord 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at the 'Larger than Life - A OnePlus Nord Launch Event' on April 4, 2023. You can take a look at the image above to get an idea about how both products are going to look. It is worth recalling that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G was also introduced in the first quarter of 2022. The new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is likely going to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from OnePlus in 2023.

It is an entry-level smartphone from the consumer tech brand. The device is perfect for users who want to be a part of the OnePlus ecosystem but don't have a very large or flexible budget.

OnePlus said, "OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G combines OnePlus’ signature ‘Fast and Smooth Experience’ with a design built to stand out from the crowd, including the fresh new Pastel Lime colour and simple yet charming two-circle camera layout. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G also follows on from the success of its predecessors and will pack elevated key features into an affordable package."

It will be an online launch event on April 4, 2023, at 7:00 PM IST. The event will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus.