Streaming Services Where You May View 2023 Oscar-Winning Films

Once again, it's Oscar season, when we honour the year's best films. We have many amazing movies to add to our must-watch lists now that the 2023 Academy Awards have passed. You're in luck if you want to see the films that won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2023 because most of them are now accessible to stream on your preferred OTT channels.

Grab some popcorn and get ready to binge-watch 2023 Oscar-winning movies on OTT platforms, whether you enjoy blockbuster hits like RRR or independent flicks like Women Talking.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

It is an amazing movie that combines action, science fiction, and genuine passion. The performances from the cast are fantastic, with notable roles from the lead actress and the supporting performers. The "Best Picture" prize at the 95th Academy Awards should go to this masterpiece.

OTT platform: Showtime, SonyLiv

The Whale

Branden Frazier's amazing portrayal in "The Whale" deserves the Best Actor award at the 95th Academy Awards. A solitary English teacher in Idaho tries to get in touch with his daughter before it's too late in this must-see movie from director Darren Aronofsky. You will be astounded by Frazier's outstanding performance.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Women Talking

The movie depicts an actual atrocity that occurred in a Mennonite community in Bolivia between 2005 and 2009. Eight guys regularly drugged and raped hundreds of women throughout this time, leaving them with traumatising injuries. This gruesome and tragic tale is illuminated in the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

This musical fantasy film is a must-see for those looking for a new perspective on old content. It is a visual treat that will dazzle you, exploring sadness and the meaning of mankind with heart.

OTT platform: Netflix

All Quiet on the Western Front

A masterpiece, All Quiet on the Western Front, is a moving depiction of the brutal reality of war. The spectator will be in amazement after watching this engaging, moving film.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Enjoy The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse's endearing voyage of friendship and self-discovery. Everyone looking for emotional connection and inspiration must watch this animated short.

OTT platform: Apple+

RRR

RRR is a must-see film if you enjoy big action dramas with stunning vistas and a stellar ensemble cast. In addition, you will be in awe of the film's soundtrack and background score, which is an incredible delight for the ears!

OTT platform: Netflix, Zee5

Top Gun: Maverick

The suspenseful action film Top Gun: Maverick will have you on the edge of your seat. Fans of the original and fans of action movies must watch it because of the breathtaking sound effects and outstanding aerial photography.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Navalny

See the film that has the best editing. It sheds light on a crucial political incident with implications for the entire world and showcases the bravery of those who risked their lives to get to the bottom of things.

OTT platform: YouTube