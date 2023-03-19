Films and Web Series Available on OTT Today for Your Weekend Viewing Pleasure

Here is OTT to your rescue if the summer is simply too hot for you to handle and if you just want to relax at home this weekend. It's simple to become overwhelmed by the variety of films that are released every week in every language. We will now provide you with a carefully chosen selection of the current movies and web series available on OTT. Just scroll down for the list of movies.

Also Read: Watch These Top-Rated Telugu Movies on OTT for the Weekend

Here are the movies and web series that are available for watching today on OTT.

Writer Padmabhushan

An endearing tale of Vijaywada-based aspiring author Padmabhushan. He interacts with his family, his love interest, and various other individuals while attempting to launch his profession. This comedy-drama, which stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, Suhas, and other well-known performers, is made by Shanmukha Prashanth.

OTT platform: Zee5

Vaathi

In a bygone India, a young teacher named Balamurugan campaigns against the commercialisation of education. This coming-of-age historical drama, written and directed by Venky Atluri, has Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, and other renowned performers in the key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Gandhada Gudi

Unhindered by human meddling, two buddies go on an island vacation. The companions discover the genuine joy of nature through underwater exploration, hiking through deep forests, and encounters with rare plants, animals, and undiscovered bird species. The late Puneeth Rajkumar and Amardeep Chahal were featured in the film, directed by Amoghavarsha, who also took on one of the key roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read: Telugu Films and Web Series That Are Available on OTT in March

Caught Out: Crime, Corruption, Cricket

The series details India's largest match-fixing scandal during the 1990s and 2000s. Every young person back then aspired to be a cricket star, but this led to a sinister plot. It describes how journalists looked into the swindle and the fame that was exposed.

OTT platform: Netflix

The Magician's Elephant

A little child named Peter, who is orphaned, asks a fate teller if his sister is still alive. She suggests that he seek out a magician who has an elephant to assist him in solving his troubles. Afterwards, he has to complete three challenging tasks. This animated adventure movie is directed by Wendy Rogers and has voice performances by Noah Jupe, Pixie Davies, Benedict Wong, and others.

OTT platform: Netflix

Am I Next

Honey's family is shocked to learn that she was raped and is now pregnant at the age of 14. A protracted legal battle to protect Honey's right to end the pregnancy follows. This crime drama is directed by Rahat Kazmi and stars Anushka Sen, Neelu Dogra, Swaroopa Ghosh, and other notable actors in pivotal roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Also Read: 8 Movies Debuting on OTT This Week in March

Agent Elvis

After signing up for a covert government spy mission, Elvis switches in his jumpsuit for a jet pack. To protect the nation, he fights against wicked forces. With inspiration from the late singer Elvis Presley, Priscilla Presley and John Eddie conceived this series. Voice actors include well-known performers like Johnny Knoxville, Kaitlin Olson, and Matthew McConaughey.

OTT platform: Netflix

Maestro in Blue

A musician's journey to a gorgeous island where he will play at a festival. He encounters a surprise love interest and has to solve unforeseen issues. Christoforos Papakaliatis, Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni, and other prominent actors are included in the ensemble cast.

OTT platform: Netflix

Pop Kaun

Sahil is the haughty son of a well-known politician. He mentions his father to make a good impression and to get away with stuff. Nevertheless, he regrettably learns that he was adopted one day. Important parts are played by Kunal Kemmu, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajpal Naurang Yadav, among others.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Also Read: Top-Rated Animated Web Series for a Fun Watch on OTT Platforms

Seven

As a group of five friends take a holiday to a hill station, they quickly stumble find an accident, two dead bodies and a lot of cash. What happens next is exciting to see. This Bengali television series stars Ridhima Ghosh, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, and Gaurav Chakrabarty, among others, in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

DOM S2

Police officer Victor has dedicated his life to the fight against drugs. The most wanted criminal organisation in Rio de Janeiro is led by his drug-addicted son Pedro. Breno Silveira, the series' creator, casts Gabriel Leone, Flavio Tolezani, Raquel Villar, and others in pivotal roles for the story.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video