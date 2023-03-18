Recently, Tollywood has drawn much attention because of its notable films. Telugu films have established themselves not just nationally but also worldwide. The movie cover genres are filled with compelling storylines and A-list talent. Moreover, OTT platforms have gradually developed into the primary method of streaming material. A few of the most popular Telugu movies on OTT are worth watching. Consider relaxing with these movies now that the weekend is here.

Here are the top 6 Telugu movies available on OTT.

RRR

An officer in the British army and a courageous revolutionary decide to work together. Together, they battle to remove the oppressive authorities from power. The plot-defining characters played by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are featured in the critically acclaimed Telugu film. SS Rajamouli directed the grand action drama movie.

OTT platform: Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa creates adversaries as he rises through the red sand smuggling industry ranks. Violence breaks out when the authorities attempt to shut down his illicit company. Sukumar directed the action thriller, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Allu Arjun.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Narappa

The story, which takes place in the 1980s, centres on caste-related conflicts among landlords. Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, and Rajeev Kanakala play key parts in the action drama movie. Srikanth Addala directed the film.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

HIT: The Second Case

Krishna Dev, a chill police officer, is investigating a horrific murder case. But unfortunately, he experiences attacks as he investigates the matter deeply, endangering his life. The crime thriller film stars Adivi Sesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, and others. Sailesh Kolanu directed the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Evaru

Vikram has the responsibility of looking into the death of a senior officer who was allegedly raped and then killed. When he delves more into the case, he comes across some intriguing dark truths. Adivi Sesh and Regina Cassandra play the main characters in the crime thriller. Venkat Ramji is the director of the movie.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Karthikeya 2

Doctor Karthikeya becomes entangled in a labyrinth of deceit and plots. Finally, to clear his name, he sets out searching for legendary wealth. The movie is a follow-up to the mystic thriller Karthikeya, starring the main characters Nikhil Siddharth, Anupama Parameswaran, Srinivasa Reddy, and others. Chandoo Mondeti directed the thriller film.

OTT platform: Zee5