Openreach has announced that more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Scotland now have access to its full fiber network. Openreach is a company wholly owned by BT that builds and runs the UK's broadband network. The company claims to have invested around 240 million Euros in its fiber to the premises (FTTP) network across Scotland so far.

Openreach says the company has planned many more locations for an ultrafast upgrade this year and is working with the Scottish and UK Governments to deploy the technology to the hardest-to-reach properties through funded programmes launched by the governments.

Full Fibre Network

Openreach says full fibre is ten times faster than the average broadband connection and five times faster than the copper-based network it's upgrading. However, according to the company, around 30 per cent of Scottish households and businesses have upgraded to the full fiber network in areas where its available, and the remaining 70 per cent (560,000 homes) are missing out on the experience.

According to Openreach, the national network is utilized by Scots to consume approximately 100 million Gigabytes of data every week, which is equivalent to 90 million hours of video calls, 87 million hours of live streaming, or watching 38 million full HD movies.

Connecting the Unconnected: Rural Areas

According to the statement by the company, around a third of the 800,000 homes and businesses now reached by its new Scottish fibre network are rural. In addition, the company is connecting parts of the nation other networks don't reach, bringing an economic boost and backing rural communities.

"Our superfast broadband is already available to most people in Scotland, but ultrafast full fibre is the future. It gives businesses, families and home-workers all the data they'll ever need and provides the ultimate online experience at great value for money," said Openreach.

Expansion for 2023

Openreach owns full fibre across Scotland, part of a 15 billion Euros UK-wide investment. In 2023, the company plans to extend its ultrafast full-fibre network in urban areas like Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Stirling and Glasgow and rural parts of regions including Fife, East Lothian, Highland, Aberdeenshire and Dumfries and Galloway.