Airtel Base Prepaid Plan for all 22 Circles in India

Bharti Airtel recently hiked the base prepaid tariffs in all 22 telecom circles in India. The hike happened in a phased manner, wherein Airtel started the move with just two circles. Upon getting a positive response, the telco decided to move ahead with the same for the remaining circles. In a matter of just two months, the base prepaid plan, which used to be the Rs 99 plan for Airtel consumers across India, became the Rs 155 plan. The Rs 155 plan is not a new plan, and thus, users are already aware of it and its benefits. For the few that aren't aware and the ones who have forgotten its benefits, keep reading ahead.

Bharti Airtel Base Prepaid or Entry-Level Prepaid Plan in 2023

The new entry-level prepaid plan from Airtel for 2023 is the Rs 155 plan. With this plan, consumers get a total of 1GB of data. Along with that, users get truly unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The total validity of this plan is 24 days, meaning users are spending Rs 6.46 every day to use the services of this plan.

The only downside to this plan is that it doesn't have a lot of data, but then it is also very affordable. You can always recharge with a 4G data voucher that Airtel provides to customers with this plan. Note that if you want to use unlimited 5G from Airtel, then you can if you are recharging with the Rs 239 plan or more.

To enable unlimited 5G, you will have to go to the Airtel Thanks app and claim the offer. It is available for both the prepaid as well as postpaid customers of the telco. Coming back to the base prepaid plan of Airtel, users don't get much in terms of benefits, but they have no other option but to recharge with the Rs 155 plan if they don't want to spend more than the bare minimum to keep the SIM card active.

There are more plans from Airtel under Rs 200 that users can recharge with. There's a Rs 179 as well as Rs 199 plan available for the customers, and these plans are also meant to offer users validity at a lower cost. The Rs 179 plan offers 2GB of total data, while the Rs 199 plan offers 3GB. The Rs 179 plan ships with a service validity of 28 days, while the Rs 199 plan ships with a service validity of 30 days.