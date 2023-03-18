AIIMS Campus to Become 5G Enabled by June 30

AIIMS is going to become 5G enabled by June 30, 2023. 5G would enable the maximum utilisation of modern communication technology to benefit patients, research and teaching that happens inside the campus. According to an ET report, it would become the first institution in India to become 5G enabled. The report added that a five-member committee has also been formed to expedite the process.

AIIMS Director Prof M Srinivas said in an office memorandum that 5G connectivity will help the institute in the implementation of the eICU and eCasualty solutions across its main and outreach campuses. Because of this, senior faculty members would be able to provide their expert advice during off-duty hours and vacations as well.

The report mentioned that the institute witnesses a daily footfall of 50000 people, and thus, it becomes vital that there is good connectivity inside. In many areas of the institute, the network doesn't latch to devices at all, and then, in many areas, there's no proper 4G coverage. It can cause many problems for workers as well as the general public that's inside the institute. Thus, the arrival of 5G connectivity inside would be a game changer of many sorts.

The officials are going to float an expression of interest within all the 5G telecom service providers (TSPs) in the NCT of Delhi by March 20. Then the TSPs would survey the institute and find the network gap areas and suggest a solution to ensure that 5G connectivity can reach every corner of the institute. The goal is to make the campus 5G ready by June 30.

The use cases of 5G networks in modern medicine and surgeries are also significant. Thus, AIIMS would be able to enhance everything, including teaching and patient care, with the arrival of 5G inside the campus.