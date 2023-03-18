BSNL Rs 87 Plan Might be a Great Option for Low Budget Consumers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers an Rs 87 prepaid plan to customers. This plan is a decent option for people with low budgets. All the telecom operators, including BSNL, are going to raise tariffs soon. Airtel has already hiked the entry-level plan to Rs 155 for consumers in every circle. Thus, the Rs 87 plan is a good option for consumers as it gives short-term validity with data and doesn't cost a lot. It is not a new offering. The plan has been on offer for a very long time now, and there might already be a customer base that is recharging with this plan. Let's quickly take a look at the benefit of the Rs 87 plan from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 87 Plan

BSNL's Rs 87 plan comes with a total service validity of 14 days. It offers 1GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and gaming benefits from Hardy Mobile Games. There are no SMS benefits bundled with this plan. It basically means that the customer would be getting a total of 14GB of data with this plan.

If the customer wants more data, then he/she can also consider the Rs 97 plan. Even this plan doesn't bundle any SMS benefits for the customers. But it comes with a service validity of 15 days and offers 2GB of daily data. The total data that a user gets with this plan is 30GB. There is also the benefit of Lokdhun content bundled with this plan.

If you want just voice calling and don't want to spend much but still want good validity, then the Rs 99 plan from BSNL is a great option for you. This is because, with the Rs 99 plan, you get 18 days of service validity along with unlimited voice calling across India. There are no data benefits bundled with this plan.