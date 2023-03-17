BSNL Rs 239 Plan is a Perfect Monthly Option

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has a perfect affordable monthly plan with great data benefits for consumers. The state-run telco is currently trying to roll out 4G for the customers. It is working with local companies to develop the tech that can be deployed for homegrown 4G. While the state-run telco’s networks are majorly 3G in most places you go, there are some areas where you can get its 4G services. But right now, we will talk about the prepaid plan that is great for consumers looking for a monthly option. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 239. Let’s take a look at its benefits and understand what makes it special.

BSNL Rs 239 Plan Details

BSNL's Rs 239 plan is an offering from the company that is meant to fight the Rs 296 plans of the private telcos. The Rs 296 plan from private telcos is a monthly option as well, but it comes with lump-sum data, while the Rs 239 plan from BSNL comes with a daily data limit.

The Rs 239 plan comes with unlimited voice calling along with 2GB of daily data and 40 Kbps of speed post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. Users also get 100 SMS/day along with gaming services.

BSNL’s Rs 239 plan has a monthly validity. This means that if you recharge with this plan on the 15th of a particular month, then it will expire on the same date in the next month. You won’t have to worry about calculating the date on which your plan will expire. There are multiple monthly validity prepaid plans offered by the private telcos as well.

BSNL’s Rs 239 plan might not be attractive to many customers even though it offers great benefits at an affordable price. This is because BSNL doesn’t have 4G network coverage throughout the nation. However, the private telcos, even though offer services at a slightly higher price, are the priority of the consumers as they offer 4G in almost every corner of India and are now also rolling out 5G.