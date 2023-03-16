Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Get 5G Support in India

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have finally received support for running 5G networks in India. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are the two telecom operators who have launched 5G. Vodafone Idea (Vi), the struggling telecom operator, is still trying to figure out its 5G rollout plans. While 5G has been in the country for about 6 months now, Pixel devices still had not received the support for them. But now, it has finally come via a stable update. For a few months now, users in India were using 5G on Pixel devices with the help of a beta update. However, post the release of the March 2023 Feature Drop update from Google, all the Pixel devices which are capable of supporting 5G will support 5G networks in India.

Google has been known to add new capabilities and features on Pixel smartphones via the Pixel feature drop update. With the latest such update, Google has been adding support for 5G of Jio and Airtel on the Pixel devices. To be precise, only three Google smartphones in the Indian market would be able to support 5G - Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro.

Read More - OPPO Find N2 Flip: Every Important Detail About the Smartphone

The latest feature drop update focuses on improving the camera performance of the device. Along with this, new safety and wellness features have been added by Google. The update also adds Magic Eraser, an infamous tool for editing pictures in Google Pixel devices, to all the Pixel smartphones. Google One subscribers would also get access to the Magic Eraser tool regardless of the kind of smartphone they own. Even iPhone users can get access to the Magic Eraser tool with the Google One subscription.

Finally, Indian Google Pixel users would be able to experience 5G networks on their smartphones. 5G has so far been rolled out in close to 400 cities in India.