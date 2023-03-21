Airtel Rs 148 and Rs 149 Data Vouchers are Very Different from Each Other

Bharti Airtel offers two 4G data vouchers which are priced very nearly to each other. The plans that we are talking about come for Rs 149 and Rs 148. Both the plans are data vouchers, meaning they only come with data and no other benefits such as voice calling and SMS. These plans can't be subscribed to by the user if he or she is looking for a plan for validity. These plans simply serve as a medium to boost data usage for the consumer. Let's see what the differences are between the two vouchers and which plan is suitable for what kind of customer.

Airtel Rs 148 and Rs 149 Data Vouchers Explained

Bharti Airtel recently added the Rs 149 data voucher to its offerings. This plan has been placed by Airtel in such a manner that people who want a subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium will purchase this. Airtel is offering the Rs 149 plan with 1GB of data, which will be valid till the expiry of the user's base prepaid plan. This plan also bundles a free subscription to the Airtel Xstream Premium for 30 days. The platform has more than 15 OTT apps.

The Rs 148 plan from Airtel comes with 15GB of data. Even though it is a Re 1 more affordable than the Rs 149 plan, the Rs 148 plan offers 14GB of more data. But there's no Airtel Xstream Premium bundling with this plan. Users get access to Xstream App for 28 days and can choose any one of the platforms inside to consume content from. With the Xstream Premium subscription, users can consume content from all the platforms. The validity of the data with this plan is the same as the user's base prepaid plan.

Both plans are meant for customers looking for different things. The Rs 149 plan is meant for users who want the Xstream Premium subscription, while the Rs 148 plan is for consumers who want more data.