Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans with 56 Days Validity

Bharti Airtel has three prepaid plans with 56 days of service validity right now. The telco offers plenty of prepaid options with varied validities. What's worth noting for you here is that all three plans with 56 days of service validity from Airtel come with the 5G unlimited data offer. The 5G unlimited data offer is for people who are recharging with the Rs 239 plan or more. The three plans that you can recharge with for 56 days of validity are the Rs 479, Rs 549, and Rs 699 plans. Let's take a look at their benefits.

Airtel Prepaid Plans with 56 Days of Service Validity

Airtel has three prepaid plans with 56 days of service validity. The first plan of Rs 479 comes with 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS/day. There are other Airtel Thanks benefits included as well. The additional benefits are Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free.

Read More - Airtel Base Prepaid Plan for all 22 Circles in India

The Rs 549 plan comes with 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan also offers additional benefits. With this plan, users get free access to Xstream App for 56 days, along with Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The Rs 699 plan comes with 3GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan comes with Amazon Prime membership, Xstream App, and other additional benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, Hellotunes and Wynk Music.

As mentioned, all these three plans also come with the 5G unlimited offer meaning users with 5G phones living under 5G coverage of Airtel's network would be able to consume unlimited amounts of 5G data. The Rs 699 plan is a good option for consumers who want multiple major additional benefits. The Amazon Prime membership bundled with the Rs 699 plan is for 56 days as well.