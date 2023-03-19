Ericsson and MediaTek Achieve 4.36 Gbps With Carrier Aggregation

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

In an interoperability development test (IoDT), Ericsson and MediaTek have completed a successful 5G Data call using low-band and three mid-band channels in the Sub-7 GHz frequency range (FR1) bands. These bands carry most of the telco 5G traffic.

Highlights

  • Ericsson and MediaTek have performed four component carrier (4CC) aggregation combination.
  • One FDD and three TDD bands are combined to deliver the highest known download speed of 4.36 Gbps.
  • The test was carried out using MediaTek M80 5G modem and Ericsson's Baseband Radios.

Follow Us

Ericsson and MediaTek Achieve 4.36 Gbps With Carrier Aggregation

Ericsson and MediaTek have successfully performed Carrier Aggregation (CA) by merging four channels to deliver a downlink speed of 4.36 Gbps. In an interoperability development test (IoDT), Ericsson and MediaTek have completed a successful 5G Data call using low-band and three mid-band channels in the Sub-7 GHz frequency range (FR1) bands. These bands carry most of the telco 5G traffic.

Also Read: Axian Telecom and Ericsson Strengthen Partnership at MWC23

4CC Carrier Aggregation (4CC CA)

Ericsson and MediaTek have performed four component carrier (4CC) aggregation combination - one FDD (frequency division duplex) and three TDD (time division duplex) to deliver the highest known download speed of 4.36 Gbps on this band combination which will increase the 5G deployment options for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) by enabling different frequency band combinations.

Enhanced Capacity and Experience

This 4CC combination allows for increased throughput, which will improve user experience by enabling faster downloads and seamless video streaming for both smartphone users and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers. In addition, Ericsson's flexible Carrier Aggregation solution will enable service providers to make the most out of their available spectrum assets and provide high-quality 5G connectivity.

Also Read: 11 Announcements From Ericsson So Far During MWC23

Technical Setup for the CA Test

Spectrum:

According to the statement, the downlink peak rate of nearly 4.4 Gbps was reached by combining 20 MHz of the AWS (Advanced Wireless Service) band, 80MHz of the CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band and 200MHz of the C-band spectrum.

Radio Equipment & Modem:

The test was carried out using MediaTek M80 5G modem, Ericsson's Baseband 6648, TDD Massive MIMO radios AIR 3268, AIR 3239, and TDD Radio 4426.

Also Read: MediaTek to Demonstrate 5G, Satcom and Other Technologies at MWC 2023

In 5G Networks, Carrier Aggregation provides a unique capability to combine many frequency bands, enabling higher speeds, capacity improvement and user experience. By combining the FDD spectrum with the TDD spectrum, more users can benefit from carrier aggregation improvements.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments