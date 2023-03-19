Ericsson and MediaTek Achieve 4.36 Gbps With Carrier Aggregation

Ericsson and MediaTek have successfully performed Carrier Aggregation (CA) by merging four channels to deliver a downlink speed of 4.36 Gbps. In an interoperability development test (IoDT), Ericsson and MediaTek have completed a successful 5G Data call using low-band and three mid-band channels in the Sub-7 GHz frequency range (FR1) bands. These bands carry most of the telco 5G traffic.

Also Read: Axian Telecom and Ericsson Strengthen Partnership at MWC23

4CC Carrier Aggregation (4CC CA)

Ericsson and MediaTek have performed four component carrier (4CC) aggregation combination - one FDD (frequency division duplex) and three TDD (time division duplex) to deliver the highest known download speed of 4.36 Gbps on this band combination which will increase the 5G deployment options for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) by enabling different frequency band combinations.

Enhanced Capacity and Experience

This 4CC combination allows for increased throughput, which will improve user experience by enabling faster downloads and seamless video streaming for both smartphone users and fixed wireless access (FWA) subscribers. In addition, Ericsson's flexible Carrier Aggregation solution will enable service providers to make the most out of their available spectrum assets and provide high-quality 5G connectivity.

Also Read: 11 Announcements From Ericsson So Far During MWC23

Technical Setup for the CA Test

Spectrum:

According to the statement, the downlink peak rate of nearly 4.4 Gbps was reached by combining 20 MHz of the AWS (Advanced Wireless Service) band, 80MHz of the CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) band and 200MHz of the C-band spectrum.

Radio Equipment & Modem:

The test was carried out using MediaTek M80 5G modem, Ericsson's Baseband 6648, TDD Massive MIMO radios AIR 3268, AIR 3239, and TDD Radio 4426.

Also Read: MediaTek to Demonstrate 5G, Satcom and Other Technologies at MWC 2023

In 5G Networks, Carrier Aggregation provides a unique capability to combine many frequency bands, enabling higher speeds, capacity improvement and user experience. By combining the FDD spectrum with the TDD spectrum, more users can benefit from carrier aggregation improvements.