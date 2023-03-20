BSNL has Two 100 Mbps Plans, Which One Should You Choose

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers two 100 Mbps broadband plans. Both plans are offered via the brand Bharat Fibre. But the two are very different when it comes to the benefits and the price. One plan is meant for users who want OTT (over-the-top) benefits but are comfortable with slightly less data, while the other plan is meant for users who want more data but don’t care about the OTT benefits.

BSNL 100 Mbps Plan for Rs 799 Per Month

BSNL’s Rs 799 plan is the base 100 Mbps plan on offer from the telco. With this plan, users get 1TB of monthly data, beyond which the speed drops to 5 Mbps. Users also get unlimited voice calling with a fixed-line connection. However, the instruments for the landline connection would have to be paid for by the user himself.

The additional benefits offered with this plan are Disney+ Hotstar Super, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and YuppTV.

BSNL 100 Mbps Plan for Rs 849 Per Month

BSNL’s Rs 849 plan is also a 100 Mbps speed offering from the company. It doesn’t offer any OTT benefits to customers. But it offers 3.3TB monthly data, beyond which the speed drops to 10 Mbps. There’s an unlimited voice calling included with this plan as well. But again, the customer will have to purchase the landline instrument him/herself.

Both the plans are very different in terms of benefits apart from the speed they offer. However, their price is only Rs 50 apart. As mentioned, one is great for consumers who want OTT benefits, and the other is good for people who want data benefits. Regardless, both plans offer 100 Mbps of speed to consumers. You can rely on both to get your work done in most cases. 1TB of monthly data with the OTT benefits at just Rs 799 is actually a pretty great offer from BSNL. Other ISPs don't really offer such a 100 Mbps plan to their customers.